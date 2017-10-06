Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Nuzman Suspended by IOC

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced Friday that the Brazilian Olympic Committee and its president, Carlos Nuzman, have been provisionally suspended amid an investigation into allegations of corruption.

The decision comes after Nuzman was arrested Thursday for allegedly paying for votes that helped land the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to the BBC.

Specifically, the BBC reported Nuzman is alleged to have been involved in paying $2 million to Papa Massata Diack to help lock down a vote from his father, former International Association of Athletic Federations president Lamine Diack.

As part of Friday's release, the IOC disclosed Nuzman has been removed from the Coordination Commission for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee, meanwhile, will have its subsidies and investments from the IOC frozen until the investigation is complete.

The IOC did note, however, that Brazilian athletes will still be free to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.