    Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Nuzman Suspended by IOC

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 29: Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) president Carlos Arthur Nuzman speaks during the ceremony of Brazil Olympics 2016 Awards at Cidade das Artes on March 29, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
    Buda Mendes/Getty Images

    The International Olympic Committee announced Friday that the Brazilian Olympic Committee and its president, Carlos Nuzman, have been provisionally suspended amid an investigation into allegations of corruption. 

    The decision comes after Nuzman was arrested Thursday for allegedly paying for votes that helped land the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to the BBC

    Specifically, the BBC reported Nuzman is alleged to have been involved in paying $2 million to Papa Massata Diack to help lock down a vote from his father, former International Association of Athletic Federations president Lamine Diack. 

    As part of Friday's release, the IOC disclosed Nuzman has been removed from the Coordination Commission for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. 

    The Brazilian Olympic Committee, meanwhile, will have its subsidies and investments from the IOC frozen until the investigation is complete. 

    The IOC did note, however, that Brazilian athletes will still be free to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

