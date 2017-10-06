    Tracy McGrady Joins Orlando Magic Front Office as Special Assistant to CEO

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    FILe - In this Nov. 1, 2013, file phioto, former Orlando Magic player Tracy McGrady gives the thumbs up to fans as he was honored in a ceremony commemorating the Magic's 25th season during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in Orlando, Fla. Former All-Star Tracy McGrady is joining ESPN as an analyst and will make regular appearances on its new daily NBA show. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic have reportedly hired Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady as a special assistant to CEO Alex Martins.      

    According to the Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi and Josh Robbins, McGrady will have several roles with the franchise, including on- and-off-court consultation with players and coaches throughout the regular season. 

    McGrady will also reportedly help promote the team's G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, who are slated to begin their inaugural season this fall. 

    McGrady, 38, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September after finishing with career averages of 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game over 15 seasons. 

    The seven-time All-Star spent four of those seasons with the Magic. During that stretch, McGrady won back-to-back scoring titles in 2002-03 and 2003-04 with respective averages of 32.1 and 28.0 points per game. 

    Since retiring in August 2013, McGrady has served as an NBA analyst for ESPN. 

