Neymar Slams 'Inhuman' Altitude Conditions for Bolivia vs. Brazil Qualifier

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Neymar has criticised the playing conditions during Brazil's 0-0 draw with Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Thursday as "inhuman."

The CONMEBOL qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was played in La Paz, Bolivia's capital, at 11,932 feet above sea level, and Brazil's players needed oxygen to recover at full-time, per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas.

In an Instagram post after the clash, the Paris Saint-Germain forward slammed the conditions, referencing the altitude, the ball and the condition of the pitch.

Per Thomas, he wrote: "Inhuman to play in such conditions, field, altitude, ball .. everything bad. But we were happy for the performance of the team even with these conditions."

Brazil secured their spot at next year's World Cup in Russia in March and had already confirmed their status as CONMEBOL group winners before Thursday's clash.

Bolivia, meanwhile, were already out of the running for qualification, per FIFA World Cup:

As a result, the fixture meant little.

Brazil put in a decent performance and could easily have claimed all three points were it not for some robust Bolivian defending and an excellent showing from goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, per South American football expert Tim Vickery:

Brazil's final game of their qualifying campaign is at home to Chile on Tuesday.