Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Prepared to Pay £70M for Alex Sandro

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay £70 million in order to land Alex Sandro from Juventus in January.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star), Chelsea will reignite their interest in the Brazilian after failing to prise him away from Turin in the summer, as he remains manager Antonio Conte's "No. 1 target."

Conte reportedly wants more competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

The Spaniard has done a fine job since arriving at Stamford Bridge last year and played an important role in the Blues' Premier League title win, but Sandro is one of relatively few players who could provide an upgrade in his position.

GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal believes as much, and he is a keen admirer of Alonso:

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri following a successful spell at Porto, but he's taken his game to another level since swapping the Primeira Liga for Serie A.

He's an outstanding contributor at both ends of the field, utilising his pace, dribbling skill and expert delivery to create chances for his side going forward—he's produced 13 assists in little more than two years at Juventus—while his tireless running and ball-winning skills make the side robust on the left flank.

Squawka Football evaluated him in the summer:

The level of money involved is an enormous amount to improve on an already strong position in the team, but Real Madrid's Marcelo is perhaps the only left-back in the world better than Sandro; his presence in the Brazil side also serves to explain why Sandro has only been given seven caps for the Selecao.

It's no surprised he'd cost that much given his importance to Juve, particularly in January, but he'd give Chelsea's prospects and squad depth a healthy boost if he were to sign.