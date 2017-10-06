China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep Through to Semi-Finals on Friday

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep booked their places in the 2017 China Open semi-finals on Friday as they overcame John Isner and Daria Kasatkina, respectively.

The Spaniard extended his head-to-head win streak with the American to 7-0 as he won 6-4 7-6 (0), while Halep raced past Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov also reached the final four as he saw off Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.

