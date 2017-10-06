Romelu Lukaku 'Worth More Than Kylian Mbappe' as Transfer Values Rocket

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku's form since joining Manchester United has seen his transfer value rocket, and he is "worth more than Kylian Mbappe," according to the CIES Football Observatory (h/t the Mirror's Richard Innes).



The CIES, or International Centre for Sports Studies, has analysed the change in transfer values over the last three months, with Lukaku the player to see the biggest increase as his worth has risen by 54 per cent in that time from €102.7 million to €158.5 million:

It's hardly surprising given the impact he's had since arriving at Old Trafford, per football writer Liam Canning:

Mbappe's value has also shot up since his move to Paris Saint-Germain, but he is just behind the Belgian in the rankings.

He is on loan in the French capital, but PSG will be obliged to buy him next summer for £166 million—a fee he is not yet worth, according to CIES, but one he'll almost certainly surpass over the next year if his value continues to rise.

The forward has not been fazed by the move or the pressures associated with it, and he's enjoying a promising start alongside Edinson Cavani and fellow new arrival Neymar, per Squawka Football:

Interestingly, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain—who has made six appearances for Liverpool since joining in the summer and been involved in just one victory, in which he played for just 11 minutes—has seen his value increase by €31.7 million.

According to CIES, form is just one factor that can affect transfer values, with inflation, big-money moves and contract extensions also playing a part, so it would seem his £35 million switch to Anfield is largely responsible for his place in the top 10.

Looking further down the list, even Oxlade-Chamberlain's much-maligned team-mate Dejan Lovren's value has increased from €24.1 million to €33.2 million.

His poor form has contributed to the Reds shipping 20 goals in 12 matches this season—though it's worth noting he did not feature in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, the 1-1 draw with Burnley or the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Returning to Lukaku, it's been evident for some time he's an excellent player, and that has only become clearer with the way he has taken to United like a duck to water.

The Red Devils may have invested £75 million in the 24-year-old, but given the way his value has risen the deal now looks to be even better business than it already did, and the team are set to reap the benefits of it for years to come.