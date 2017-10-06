    Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in the first half of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
    Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

    Those who enjoy seeking out matchups as a means to start or sit players in NFL fantasy leagues received a mixed bag on the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football

    There, in what should have been another strong performance for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, he only managed 13.62 points, the second-lowest total of his season so far. Those who took a bigger risk on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston came out with 18.46 points. 

    It goes to show name recognition isn't everything in fantasy, a tone Kareem Hunt set in Week 1. Now the focus shifts to the rest of Week 5, where several notable matchups help shuffle around the rankings and projections. 

                 

    Week 5 Schedule

    Arizona at Philadelphia 

    Buffalo at Cincinnati

    Carolina at Detroit 

    Jacksonville at Pittsburgh 

    L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants

    N.Y. Jets at Cleveland 

    San Francisco at Indianapolis 

    Tennessee at Miami 

    Baltimore at Oakland

    Seattle at L.A. Rams 

    Green Bay at Dallas 

    Kansas City at Houston

    Minnesota at Chicago 

           

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Aaron Rodgers25
    Matthew Stafford24
    Deshaun Watson21
    Dak Prescott19
    Russell Wilson18
    Andy Dalton18
    Cam Newton17
    Carson Palmer17
    Eli Manning16
    Jared Goff14
    Philip Rivers14
    Alex Smith12
    Carson Wentz12
    Tyrod Taylor12
    Ben Roethlisberger12
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Again, names and statuses don't mean everything. 

    Look at Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson up there with the rest of the big names. Some will balk at the rookie status, but Watson has been on absolute fire over the past two weeks, scoring 22.14 and 34.72 points. 

    At home, Watson might land somewhere between those numbers, if not perhaps higher if a game against the Kansas City Chiefs turns into a shootout. In a showdown of Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates between Watson and Hunt, the versatile former should have a huge day. 

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to the sideline in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Less versatile but no less notable this week is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. Owners had wondered how he would look under the direction of a new offensive coordinator, but he put on a display in Week 4 with a 28.34-point outburst. 

    Dalton next gets the Buffalo Bills, a team that has looked good against quarterbacks so far but had the benefit of playing against Josh McCown and Trevor Siemian, not to mention Cam Newton while he was in a slump. 

    With the Bengals' season on the line and Buffalo not having anyone who can run with A.J. Green, fans can expect a big day. 

                 

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell23
    Kareem Hunt21
    Ezekiel Elliott20
    Todd Gurley18
    Melvin Gordon17
    Marshawn Lynch16
    Carlos Hyde*15
    LeSean McCoy14
    Jay Ajayi13
    Leonard Fournette12
    Jordan Howard12
    DeMarco Murray12
    Bilal Powell12
    Ameer Abdullah11
    Joe Mixon11
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Lamar Miller10
    Frank Gore10
    LeGarrette Blount10
    Duke Johnson10
    Latavius Murray9
    Isaiah Crowell9
    Tarik Cohen8
    Derrick Henry8
    Thomas Rawls8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's downright impossible not to rave about Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell this week. 

    Bell exploded for 144 yards and two touchdowns, good for 30.6 points, in Week 4. It was an apology to owners after three consecutive dud showings to start the year. 

    Next comes a Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are still the Jaguars in some ways, permitting the third-most points to opposing backs on average. The unit let Bilal Powell run for 163 yards on the way to 25 points, so Bell should feast for one of his bigger days of the season. 

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders carries the ball against the Denver Broncos int he third quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Brad
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Then there's Marshawn Lynch

    The Oakland Raiders' lead back hasn't hit above 10.9 points so far this season, yet he might have one of his best days of the year outright against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    With starting quarterback Derek Carr out, Lynch will be the focal point of the attack against a Ravens unit coughing up the fifth-most points to opposing backs. 

               

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Odell Beckham Jr.*18
    Jordy Nelson18
    A.J. Green16
    Antonio Brown16
    Tyreek Hill15
    DeAndre Hopkins14
    Stefon Diggs14
    Larry Fitzgerald14
    Dez Bryant13
    Keenan Allen13
    Doug Baldwin12
    T.Y. Hilton IND12
    Devante Parker11
    Golden Tate11
    Pierre Garcon11
    Randall Cobb11
    Adam Thielen10
    Alshon Jeffery10
    Jarvis Landry10
    Rishard Matthews10
    Kelvin Benjamin*9
    Amari Cooper9
    Devin Funchess8
    Tyrell Williams8
    Sammy Watkins*8
    Martavis Bryant8
    Jeremy Maclin 8
    Jaron Brown8
    Marvin Jones7
    Brandon Marshall 7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Few options are as reliable as Green Bay Packers wideout Jordy Nelson each week. 

    Nelson has a minimum of 13.9 points in every game and enters Week 5 off his best performance—a two-touchdown offering for 19.5 points—and it doesn't seem like he's done yet. 

    Owners can thank a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this week. It sounds bad on first pass, but Dallas hasn't lived up to expectations this year and the unit coughs up the 11th-most points on average to opposing wideouts with five touchdowns allowed already. Nelson, with Aaron Rodgers slinging him the ball, shouldn't have any problems. 

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 01: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizo
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Reliable hasn't been a fitting word for Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald this season, not with a low of 2.1 points and a peak of 20.9. Usage hasn't been reliable either, with him receiving 13 targets over two total games, as well as target games of 13 and 15 looks. 

    Still, there is big, big reason for hope with the veteran this week thanks to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles—owners of the defense allowing the fourth-most points to opposing wideouts so far.

    The unit has coughed up four receiving touchdowns to the position over the last two games alone, so rest assured Carson Palmer and the coaches are dialing up a big day for Fitzgerald. 

               

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Travis Kelce13
    Charles Clay12
    Delanie Walker11
    Zach Ertz10
    Hunter Henry10
    Jared Cook8
    Jason Witten8
    Martellus Bennett8
    Kyle Rudolph7
    Jimmy Graham7
    Evan Engram6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Bills tight end Charles Clay is at it again. 

    Clay, after about 11 points in the opener followed by two single-digit outings, went for another 11 in Week 4, setting up nicely for a date against those Bengals. 

    Cincinnati is notorious in the fantasy realm for coughing up big points to opposing tight ends. It hasn't happened this year yet, but it wasn't going to against an opponent list of Nick Boyle, Lance Kendricks and Seth DeValve. 

    Clay is unlike those other names because he's a big threat on every down, something a Bills team struggling with injuries at wideout will look to exploit. 

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Charles Clay #85 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats denver 26-16. (Photo by Br
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Speaking of exploiting, let's keep targeting these soft NFC East defenses by highlighting Hunter Henry against the New York Giants. 

    The Los Angeles Chargers tight end scored a touchdown in Week 4 as he continues to emerge as a big threat. He hasn't scored more than eight points in a game so far, but that should change against a Giants defense surrendering the most points to the position on average. 

          

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Minnesota Vikings12
    Pittsburgh Steelers10
    Seattle Seahawks9
    Tennessee Titans9
    New York Jets8
    Kansas City Chiefs7
    Buffalo Bills7
    Baltimore Ravens6
    Philadelphia Eagles6
    Cincinnati Bengals6
    Author's projections.

    Other than the obvious, the Tennessee Titans are one of the best plays of the week thanks to a great matchup against the hapless Miami Dolphins. 

    Those Dolphins allow the third-most points to opposing defenses on average, and it isn't hard to see why—a Week 4, 20-0 loss against a beatable New Orleans Saints defense saw Jay Cutler throw for 164 yards and an interception. 

    The Titans have eight sacks and three interceptions on the year, numbers set to get a healthy boost as the Dolphins still try to figure out how to run a respectable offense. 

            

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Dan Bailey12
    Mason Crosby10
    Jake Elliott9
    Aldrick Rosas9
    Chris Boswell8
    Graham Gano7
    Justin Tucker7
    Greg Zuerlein6
    Matt Prater6
    Adam Vinatieri6
    Author's projections.

    Aldrick Rosas of the Giants doesn't classify as a household name by any means. 

    But he could resonate with owners after Week 5, where he gets an easy matchup against the Chargers—the team allowing the second-most points to opposing kickers so far, including outings of 15 and 19 points. 

    Granted, Rosas has yet to hit the double-digit mark this year, but the Giants aren't scoring much, meaning he should see plenty of chances to post one of the week's bigger performances. 

            

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Twitter Hates Josh Allen, but NFL Doesn't

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Despite Win, Pats Are Far from Contenders

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Escape with TNF Win vs. Bucs

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Ties Reg-Season QB Wins Record

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report