    Cam Newton Apologizes for 'Unacceptable' Comments to Reporter

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Foxborough, Mass. Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, is cutting ties with spokesman Cam Newton following what the company perceives as “sexist” comments the Carolina quarterback made to a female reporter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized in a video on Twitter for sexist remarks he made toward the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue. 

    In the video, Newton said his "word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful":

    During his weekly availability with the media Wednesday, Newton said "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" when Rodrigue asked about Devin Funchess' route running in Carolina's 33-30 win over the New England Patriots

    GQ's Jay Willis shared a transcript of Rodrigue's question and Newton's response:

    NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Newton's comments were "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league," per Pro Football Talk's Mike FlorioPanthers head coach Ron Rivera also said the three-time Pro Bowler "made a mistake," according to ESPN.com's David Newton.

    The Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler reported Rodrigue approached Newton after the press conference to allow him to elaborate on his statements and whether he believed a woman couldn't understand tactical nuances of football.

    Fowler wrote that Newton told Rodrigue that she "wasn't really seeing specific routes when watching the game, she was just seeing if somebody was open." According to Fowler, Newton then said he should've directed his comment toward reporters in general.

    ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported Thursday that Dannon has begun pulling any advertisements that include Newton. Newton still has an endorsement deal with the company, though.

