Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Expected to Return from Thigh Injury vs. Jets

Rob Gronkowski was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team expects him to play against the New York Jets in Week 6.

Running back Rex Burkhead is also expected to suit up for that matchup against the Jets on October 15.

Gronkowski's 2017 season has been a microcosm of his career. The 28-year-old tight end has been dominant when he's been on the field, catching 20 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns. But this latest injury mirrors a larger pattern: Gronkowski has battled injuries and has had trouble staying on the field in recent seasons.

Between the 2012-13 seasons, he missed 13 regular-season games. He only missed two regular-season games between 2014-15, but last season missed eight regular-season games and the entire postseason as he dealt with a herniated disk.

As for his latest injury, Gronkowski did not appear on the team's injury report until Wednesday and didn't indicate he was dealing with a particular issues on Tuesday.

"It's definitely a challenge. It's tough to already play a game Sunday and then be ready again for the following Sunday," he said, speaking of the quick turnaround for Thursday night's game, per ESPN.com. "As I get older, too, I just see the difference, too. Just to prepare for a Thursday night game is totally a lot different.

"You're on top of it right away," he continued. "You've got to be on top of your body right away, starting yesterday, maybe do some overtime extra stuff tonight. But to be ready, to be prepared, you've got to go full in this week. Then in the back of your head you've got some rest over the weekend. So just go full in, getting ready for the game Thursday night, and you'll be good."

With Gronkowski injured, Dwayne Allen stepped into the starting role at tight end.