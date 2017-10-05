Freddie Roach Hints at Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Fight; UFC Denies

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Freddie Roach, who is helping to train Georges St-Pierre in his comeback bid, hinted Thursday in an interview with TMZ Sports that the former welterweight champion could eventually clash with Conor McGregor.

After Roach was asked what he thought of McGregor's boxing skills, Manny Pacquiao's longtime trainer said his new project would drop The Notorious when they meet.

"GSP's gonna kick his ass anyway," he said.

UFC has since denied that there could be any fight between the two in the works.

"GSP is coming back after four years off," the company told TMZ. "Conor is looking to defend his title. There is zero talk about GSP vs. Conor."

Needless to say, it's early to get caught up in speculation regarding a potential fight between McGregor and St-Pierre.

St-Pierre is attempting to make a successful comeback against Michael Bisping in a middleweight title fight at UFC 217 after a four-year hiatus. If he comes up short, it's safe to say any sort of intrigue regarding a showdown with McGregor would fly out the window.

But even if he did win, GSP would have to be willing to cut serious weight since he'll be fighting at the 185-pound limit against Bisping and previously wielded the welterweight title at 170 pounds.



McGregor fought at 170 pounds for his first two fights against Nate Diaz. However, he has been adamant that if he returns for a rubber match, he wants it to be at 155 following his lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez.

"I'm the 155-pound champion. I faced him at 170, he beat me, then I rematched him at 170, I beat him," McGregor told BBC News (via BJPenn.com). "Now I'm the 155-pound world champion, now if he wants that fight, he must come down."

"That's a fair trade."

To be clear, a trilogy clash has yet to be booked between McGregor and Diaz.

But if the interest generated by the first two fights was any indication, the two should find a way to make one more bout to settle debates once and for all.