Andrew Cashner, Orioles Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $16 Million Contract

Starting pitcher Andrew Cashner reportedly has signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.

Cashner, 31, had a solid 2017 season for the Texas Rangers, finishing 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 28 starts and 166.2 innings. It was a solid bounce-back campaign after he finished with a combined 5.25 ERA in stints with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins in the 2016 campaign.

"I had some injuries the previous year and I’ve proven to people I’m healthy," he said in September, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "When I’m healthy, I’ve proven that I can pitch. When I’m not healthy, I’m not very good."

Last offseason, Cashner signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Rangers, essentially betting on having a stronger 2017 campaign and increasing his market value. The bet paid off, as he was one of the more intriguing pitching options on the market.

He'll join a rotation in Baltimore with some questions marks. While Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman highlight the top of the rotation, Jose Mesa, Nestor Cortes Jr., Miguel Castro, Hunter Harvey, Mike Wright and Gabriel Ynoa are all expected to fight for the remaining rotation spots.

While Cashner isn't a top-of-the-line ace, he's a solid option in the middle of the rotation for the Orioles and should improve the team's pitching staff as they chase a postseason berth next season.