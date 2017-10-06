NLDS Schedule 2017: TV Times, Live Stream for Friday's Game 1 Matchups

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs went 108 years between World Series titles. Can they get another one without a season in between?

That's the question surrounding the franchise as it begins the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

A year ago, the Cubs were coming off a sensational regular season (103-58) and were overwhelming favorites to win the World Series. While they were victorious, they were put to the test in all three rounds by the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers or Cleveland Indians.

Joe Maddon's team didn't have the same regular-season success this year (92-70), and while they want to bring home a second consecutive title, they face far less pressure than the Nationals or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Nats have never won a playoff series since moving to Washington (0-3 in divisional series), while the Dodgers finished the season with the best record (104-58) and have heavy expectations of winning their first World Series since 1988.

The Cubs are sending Kyle Hendricks to the mound for Game 1, and he will be opposed by Washington fireballer Stephen Strasburg.

Hendricks was slowed by injuries much of the season, and he finished the regular season with a 7-5 record along with a 3.03 ERA. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in five starts against Washington and was sharp at the end of the season, and he is thrilled to have a chance to start the series.

"This is what you live for," Hendricks said, per Stats TSX (h/t CBSSports.com). "This is the time of year that you want to be playing, and we're ready for it."

Strasburg was 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA this season, and he has a 2.08 career ERA in five starts against the Cubs. Strasburg says there is no pressure on the Nationals. "This isn't pressure," per Stats TSX. "This is a game. You know, there's a lot of people that deal with a lot harsher things in their life that is legitimate pressure."

The Cubs are depending on sluggers Anthony Rizzo (32 home runs), Kyle Schwarber (30), Kris Bryant (29) and Javier Baez (24) to ignite the offense.

Ryan Zimmerman led the way for the Nationals with 36 home runs, and he was followed by Bryce Harper with 29, Anthony Rendon with 25 and Daniel Murphy with 23.

Friday National League Division Series Matchups

NLDS Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, 7:31 p.m. ET, TBS

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:31 p.m. ET, TBS

Both NLDS games can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Dodgers will send ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound, and he is coming off an 18-4 regular season with a 2.31 ERA. L.A. seemingly has an advantage since the Diamondbacks are starting Taijuan Walker (9-9, 3.49 ERA).

Kershaw has been one of the game's best pitchers for years, but he has had some problems in the postseason. He has as much to offer as any pitcher in the big leagues, but his 4-7 record and a 4.55 ERA in the playoffs is difficult to explain.

It seems logical Kershaw should be able to dominate in the postseason the way he does in the regular season, and it may take one outstanding game to turn that around.

"I know what to expect, I guess, which is always a good thing," Kershaw said, per Stats TSX (h/t CBSSports.com). "But other than that, I think every situation is different and every year is a little bit unique as far as who we face and how our team sizes up."

The biggest issue for the Dodgers is the late-season slump that struck them toward the end of August. After threatening the all-time winning percentage through the first three-quarters of the season, the Dodgers lost a shocking 16 of 17 games during a span in August and September.

They were swept twice in three-game series by the Diamondbacks, and the wild-card team should have a head of steam as the series gets underway.

The Diamondbacks are led by sluggers Paul Goldschmidt (36 regular-season homers), J.D. Martinez (45) and Jake Lamb (30). Goldschmidt added a three-run blast in the wild-card win over the Colorado Rockies Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger had 39 home runs to lead the Dodgers, and six of his teammates hit 20 home runs or more. When the Dodgers are in gear, they can bash the ball with regularity.

However, the late-season slump and the pressure of having the best record in baseball could prove problematic.