MLB Playoffs 2017: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Friday's Division Series

The 2017 MLB postseason continues Friday, with four games scattered throughout the day.

The American League Division Series got underway Thursday, with the Houston Astros defeating the Boston Red Sox 8-2 and the Cleveland Indians winning 4-0 over the New York Yankees.

The National League Division Series, on the other hand, opens Friday as the Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome in the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Below is a schedule and preview for each of the four games.

Friday Playoff Schedule

2 p.m. ET: Boston (+142) at Houston (-164), FS1

5 p.m. ET: New York (N/A) at Cleveland (N/A), MLB Network

7:30 p.m. ET: Chicago (+105) at Washington (-135), TBS

10:30 p.m. ET: Arizona (+220) at Los Angeles (-260), TBS

(Note: Game odds are courtesy of OddsShark)

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

The fact the Astros chased Chris Sale out of the game after he allowed seven earned runs in five-plus innings shouldn't have been a huge surprise. Sale was excellent during the regular season, but Houston was also excellent when facing left-handed pitching.

That may not bode well for the Red Sox, who are throwing out another lefty, Drew Pomeranz, for Game 2.

According to FanGraphs, the Astros tied for second in OPS (.814) and ranked fourth in isolated power (.189) against left-handers. Compare that to the Red Sox, who were 11th in OPS (.759) and 27th in isolated power (.139).

Dallas Keuchel finished with a 2.90 ERA, which was a significant improvement over his 4.55 ERA in 2016. His FIP, however, was only slightly better (3.79) than a year ago (3.87), per FanGraphs.

Of Friday's four games, this could be the highest-scoring affair. There isn't much to separate Pomeranz from Keuchel, either, so it should be much closer than Game 1.

Thursday wasn't the Red Sox's night—as evidenced by Jackie Bradley Jr. coming inches away from a great diving catch that instead ended in a Josh Reddick single. Boston's luck should turn around Friday.

Prediction: Boston 7, Houston 5

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

Indians manager Terry Francona surprised many when he named Trevor Bauer the starter for Game 1 and pushed ace Corey Kluber back to Game 2. The move ensures Kluber will have plenty of rest, with his last start coming Sept. 30 against the Chicago White Sox.

As long as he gets enough run support, it's hard to bet against the right-hander, who is a strong contender for the American League Cy Young Award. MLB.com's Jordan Bastian shared where Kluber ranks in a variety of categories:

Kluber also allowed three earned runs in 17 innings against the Yankees during the regular season, with both of his starts ending in a win.

The Indians still own one of the best bullpens in baseball as well. Cleveland's relievers combined to post an MLB-best 3.20 FIP, according to FanGraphs.

Between Kluber and Francona's available options in high-pressure late-inning scenarios, the Indians should earn a victory in Game 2.

Prediction: Cleveland 4, New York 2

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper returned from his knee injury in time to get a few games under his belt before the postseason began, but how much he can provide the Nationals offense remains a major question. Harper had a .317 on-base percentage and slugged .486 in 10 games in August before suffering the injury, and he went 3-for-18 in his final five games in September.

Washington can still count on the trio of Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman, so the Nationals could survive if Harper isn't himself in October.

The Cubs have a dynamic offense themselves, one that tied for first in OPS (.811) in the second half of the regular season, according to FanGraphs. They were also first in weighted runs created (414).

Too much can be made of how a team is performing in the days and weeks leading up to the playoffs. At the same time, the Cubs look much different from the team that was 25-27 to end May and lost its final six games that month.

Prediction: Chicago 5, Washington 3

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Diamondbacks are riding a six-game winning streak over the Dodgers entering the NLDS, but Arizona went 0-2 when Clayton Kershaw was on the mound for Los Angeles.

Not only did Kershaw earn a victory in each of those two games, he did so in dominant fashion, allowing one earned run and striking out 19 batters in 15.1 innings.

The Diamondbacks didn't have J.D. Martinez in either of those games, though. Martinez hit 29 home runs and slugged .741 in his 62 regular-season games with Arizona. And Baseball-Reference noted Martinez's 2017 season as a whole has him on par with some baseball legends:

The veteran outfielder has teed off against left-handed pitching. He batted .376 and slugged .892 in 110 plate appearances against lefties.

Martinez can only do so much on his own, though, especially when Arizona ranked 21st in on-base percentage (.321) and 16th in OPS (.739) against left-handed pitching, according to FanGraphs.

The Dodgers should be able to successfully defend their home field with their ace on the mound.

Prediction: Los Angeles 5, Arizona 1