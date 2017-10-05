Jose Altuve's 3-HR Game Gives Astros 1-0 2017 ALDS Lead vs. Red Sox

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Jose Altuve smashed three home runs and propelled the Houston Astros to an 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

By virtue of his home run hat trick, Altuve became the ninth player in MLB history to smack a trio of jacks in a postseason game, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Thanks in part to Altuve, the Astros wielded Major League Baseball's most prolific offense during the regular season. And in Game 1, they didn't waste any time putting it to good use.

Alex Bregman and Altuve went back-to-back off Red Sox starter Chris Sale in the first inning, and that was just the start of a rude awakening for the AL Cy Young Award candidate in his first career postseason start.

After left fielder Marwin Gonzalez ripped a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 deadlock, Altuve stepped to the plate in the fifth and delivered his second crush job, as MLB Network documented on Twitter:

At that point, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan noted Sale simply hasn't been all that sharp of late:

By the time his day was over, Sale had allowed six earned runs and nine hits, including six of the extra-base variety, while striking out six over five innings. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it marked the second time in 181 career starts that Sale gave up six extra-base hits.

The Astros tacked on two runs in the sixth thanks to a two-run single from catcher Brian McCann, which was more than enough cushion for a pitching staff that was generally sharp.

Starter Justin Verlander spearheaded the effort in his first postseason appearance since 2014 and scattered six hits over six innings while allowing just two earned runs.

According to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, that kind of sterling outing was nothing new for Verlander:

Verlander's performance afforded the bullpen a five-run edge entering the seventh, which proved to be all the breathing room the home team needed.

Now in possession of a 1-0 series lead, the Astros will attempt to double their advantage Friday when they hand the ball over to 2015 Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel.

The Red Sox will counter with Drew Pomeranz, who won a career-high 17 games and posted a 3.32 ERA during the regular season.