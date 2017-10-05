    Jinder Mahal Says There's 'Unfinished Business' with Rob Gronkowski

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    WWE champion Jinder Mahal said there's "unfinished business" with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and he expects another encounter with the NFL superstar.

    On Thursday, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated passed along comments from the Modern Day Maharaja about the pair's clash at WrestleMania 33 in April.

    "Rob Gronkowski cost me the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and I haven't forgot that," Mahal said. "There is definitely unfinished business between myself and Gronkowski, and I can guarantee he'll be getting his receipt."

                                      

