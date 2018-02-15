Jaime Garcia, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $8 Million Contract

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jaime Garcia is reportedly headed to his fourth team in the past year.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, Garcia and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Garcia's 2017 season was something of a rollercoaster.

Following an offseason trade from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Atlanta Braves, Garcia spent the first 18 starts of his 2017 campaign with the National League East also-rans.

Garcia was then shipped to the Minnesota Twins on July 24 before he was flipped to the New York Yankees six days later.

All told, Garcia finished his ninth MLB season 5-10 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and shaky 2.02 strikeout-to-walk rate.

However, it's hard to knock Garcia after he bounced around from team to team and didn't have the luxury of stability in any one locale during a hectic contract year.

"It is a lot to deal with mentally," Garcia said after being traded to the Yankees, per the New York Post's Howie Kussoy. "You're starting to get to know guys and you feel like you belong there and you get to know your catcher and your pitching coach. You do it once, that’s already enough."

The positive was that Garcia's fastball velocity reached 90.7 mph, which was the highest mark of his career, according to FanGraphs.

If that figure can hold steady in concert with some extra polish on his slider and changeup, Garcia will have a chance to recapture the form he flashed in 2015 when he tallied 10 wins and a career-best 2.43 ERA.

The Blue Jays can use Garcia as an insurance policy in the rotation if Aaron Sanchez, who only made eight starts in 2017, needs to be eased back into things. He can also take the place of Joe Biagini, who made 18 starts in his 44 appearances last season and posted a 5.34 ERA.