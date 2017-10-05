Tyler Boyd Facing Drug Charges After July Car Accident

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is facing drug charges stemming from a July car crash in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

According to WPXI, Boyd was formally charged Thursday with possession of THC and not being registered to have a controlled substance after a black Mercedes-Benz registered to the 23-year-old hit a guardrail.

Boyd was reportedly not at the scene when police arrived in the early morning hours of July 12.

The report states that when police searched Boyd's car, they found "vape pens with packaging saying the ingredients included distilled cannabis" along with an opened bottle of cognac and an unopened bottle of peach vodka.

Boyd was reportedly accompanied in the car by another man.

WPXI added that "Boyd went to police two days later with his mother and told them the other man was driving the car, and he was not in it at the time of the crash."

It's not Boyd's first brush with the law.

In July 2015, the former Pittsburgh Panthers wideout was charged with DUI following a traffic stop. He was subsequently suspended for the team's 2015 season opener and placed on probation.