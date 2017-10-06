WWE 2K18: Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Superstar Ratings for Upcoming Game

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Not every monster got what they were due on WWE 2K18.

The one lurking inside Finn Balor earned a spot-on rating in the upcoming WWE video game. The same can't be said for Raw's most intimidating beasts. Braun Strowman, for one, has reason to want to fling an office chair at the 2K team.

It's now time for the annual debate about which Raw, SmackDown and NXT stars were rated too high or too low. Cageside Seats Tommy Messano revealed the Superstars' ratings in WWE 2K18.

Most fans won't even think twice about Curt Hawkins garnering a 72 or Randy Orton getting a 90. It's the numbers for Balor, Strowman, Asuka and others that will have folks nitpicking 2K's work.

Let's dive into what the video game got most right and wrong.