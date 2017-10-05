Nick Novak, Chargers Agree to Contract, Younghoe Koo Waived

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that they have waived kicker Younghoe Koo and signed veteran Nick Novak as his replacement.

Koo, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, won the Chargers' kicking job in the preseason.

However, his rookie season got off to a rocky start when a potential game-winning field-goal attempt was blocked in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. The following week, Koo missed a would-be game-winner from 44 yards out versus the Miami Dolphins.

All told, Koo went 3-of-6 on field goals during his time in Los Angeles, with all three misses coming between 40-49 yards.

Novak, 36, will now take Koo's place after spending four seasons (2011-2014) with the Chargers earlier in the decade.

Over the course of his prior stint in Southern California, Novak converted 86.3 percent of his field-goal attempts, including an 83.3 percent conversion rate between 40-49 yards. Novak also drilled 11 of 17 attempts beyond 50 yards with the Bolts.

After parting ways with the Chargers, Novak latched on with the Houston Texans for the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

In Texas, Novak drilled 85.5 percent of his field-goal attempts but made just five of his 11 opportunities from at least 50 yards.