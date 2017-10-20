DeAndre Bembry out Indefinitely After Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry will be out of action after suffering a fractured wrist.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Hawks announced Bembry's injury and said they were "unsure" how long he would be out.

In his second season out of Saint Joseph's, Bembry was expected to play a bigger role in the Hawks' plans in 2017-18 as they begin a rebuild. He played 18 minutes in the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds.

“My goal next season is to play more minutes,” Bembry told Hoopshype. “I just want to get out there. I feel like that’s all I really need—a chance to get out there—and then I’ll be able to show what I can do. I know I need to be ready so I can make an impact when my name is called."

Bembry previously dealt with a triceps strain that kept him out of preseason practices and games. Taurean Prince will see more extended minutes with Bembry out of the lineup again.

