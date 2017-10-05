    Rick Pitino Received 98 Percent of Louisville's Current Adidas Contract

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts to their 69-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Suspended Louisville head coach Rick Pitino reportedly received 98 percent of the money from the university's current contract with Adidas.  

    According to Andrew Wolfson of the Courier-Journal, "In 2015-16, for example, $1.5 million went to Pitino under his personal services agreement with the apparel company while just $25,000 went to the program, according to a contract obtained by the Courier-Journal under the state public records act. The year before, Pitino also got $1.5 million, while the department banked just $10,000."

    The university agreed to a 10-year, $160 million deal with Adidas in August, when athletic director Tom Jurich—currently on paid leave after the FBI's investigation into college basketball—said that the money would go toward the athletic department and Louisville's student-athletes.

    Despite the overwhelming proportion of that money reportedly going to Pitino, however, university spokesperson Kenny Klein defended Jurich's assertion last month, noting, "Players come here in part because of Coach Pitino. Coaching is part of what we give to student-athletes."

    But according to Wolfson, Louisville's interim president, Greg Postel, noted the university is investigating whether the money received from Adidas is "tainted" in any way. Adidas is under investigation by the FBI due to "efforts to secretly funnel money from Adidas to three players and their families in exchange for the players' commitments to play at two Adidas-sponsored college programs and to later sign sponsorship deals with the company once they turned pro," per Marc Tracy of the New York Times.

    Pitino is currently on unpaid administrative leave and his tenure as Louisville's head basketball coach appears likely to be over.  

    Related

      Louisville Cardinals Basketball logo
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball

      Ranking CBB's Best In-Season Tourneys

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      5-Star SF Nassir Little Commits to North Carolina

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pastner Gets 1-Year Extension from Georgia Tech

      ajc
      via ajc
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball logo
      Louisville Cardinals Basketball

      4-Star Wing Johnson Backs Off Louisville Pledge

      Scout
      via Scout