Report: Diamondbacks Under Investigation for Coach's Electronic Watch vs Rockies

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in Wednesday's National League Wild Card Game, but they reportedly have a Major League Baseball investigation on their hands as they prepare for the division series.

On Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported MLB is investigating why coach Ariel Prieto wore an electronic watch during Wednesday's contest. Prieto was wearing the watch "three weeks after Commissioner Rob Manfred sanctioned the Red Sox for having personnel wearing such a watch in games against the Yankees," Sherman wrote.

The New York Post shared a photo of Prieto, whom Sherman noted has served as a coach and interpreter for the club:

Boston was fined an undisclosed amount, and Manfred clarified he told every MLB team there would be more significant sanctions should future violations occur. Sherman explained the league bans equipment with internet connections on the bench so teams don't attempt to use the technology to steal signs.

Any type of distraction could prove detrimental for the Diamondbacks as they prepare for their series against their National League West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles finished with the best record in the league at 104-58 and has the ability to throw Clayton Kershaw multiple times in the short series against the Diamondbacks.

Despite the Dodgers' daunting record and personnel, Arizona went 11-8 against them in the regular season.

Safe to say Prieto will oversee his team's attempt to replicate that success against Los Angeles in the postseason without his electronic watch following Thursday's news.