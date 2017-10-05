    Norman Powell, Raptors Reportedly Agree to New 4-Year, $42 Million Contract

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 25: Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors poses for a portrait during Media Day on September 25, 2017 at the BioSteel Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ron Turenne/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors and guard Norman Powell agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract extension Thursday, which will keep him with the team through 2021-22.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

    Powell, 24, averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds last season. The 2015 second-round pick became an integral bench cog on the wing and made 18 spot starts.

    Because Powell was a second-round pick, he was due for restricted free agency after his third NBA season. That meant he was eligible for an extension of either 120 percent of his 2017-18 salary or 120 percent of the projected average NBA salary for next season. Considering he makes $1.4 million this season, it was a no-brainer what the starting rate for his extension would be.

    The Miami Heat and Josh Richardson agreed to a similarly structured four-year deal last month.

    While the terms of Powell's extension are sound, the Raptors have put themselves deep into luxury-tax territory next season. Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Toronto now has $124 million in guaranteed contracts on its books, putting it well above the threshold.  

