NFL Says Fans Will Be Banned for Racist Comments After Terrelle Pryor Incident

Harry How/Getty Images

The National Football League confirmed any fans who engage in racist activity during games will be banned from attending future contests.

On Thursday, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk passed along comments from NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart as the league continues to review a situation involving Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who alleged racist abuse (language NSFW) during Monday night's game.

"We have no tolerance for racial comments directed to anyone," Lockhart said. "Those fans are not welcome to come back this week, next week, or any time."

TMZ Sports posted a video Wednesday showing Pryor getting into a verbal altercation with a fan following the Redskins' 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

The 28-year-old Ohio State product is shown giving the middle finger, using an expletive and motioning like he was going to swing his helmet at an individual in the stands.

Pryor said he was called the N-word multiple times starting in the second quarter but did apologize to his teammates and the Washington organization for his actions.

Meanwhile, Lockhart said the NFL is conducting a probe into the allegations and didn't have a timetable for a resolution, per Smith.

"We are looking into all aspects of it and we will report back when we have concluded that review," he said.

Pryor and the Redskins have a bye in Week 5. The team will return to action Oct. 15 with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField.