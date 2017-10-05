Stephen Strasburg to Start vs. Cubs as Max Scherzer Recovers from Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced Stephen Strasburg as his Game 1 starter for their National League Division Series matchup with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Baker did not make a commitment for Games 2 and 3. Nationals ace Max Scherzer is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in a Sept. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer had an MRI that showed no structural damage.

"Showed exactly what we thought," Scherzer told reporters. "Nothing major. More of a tool to help know how we need to treat it. We have a pretty good idea of what we need to be able to do to get back out there. The good news thing about this is, I can walk and run around on this. It's not a major strain or anything, where it's debilitating. So I'm pretty upbeat and positive about going forward here."

It's possible Baker would have started Strasburg in Game 1 regardless of Scherzer's status. Strasburg has been arguably the best pitcher in the National League since the All-Star break. He's 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62.2 innings since the break. The righty has also failed to give up a run in six of his eight starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 19.

Scherzer went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 0.90 WHIP during the regular season and is considered among the favorites for the NL Cy Young Award. The Strasburg-Scherzer 1-2 punch gives the Nationals perhaps the best staff in baseball heading into the postseason, provided they are healthy.

Gio Gonzalez will start either Game 2 or 3, depending on Scherzer's status.