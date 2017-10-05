    Stephen Strasburg to Start vs. Cubs as Max Scherzer Recovers from Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    El abridor de los Nacionales de Washington, Stephen Strasburg, trabaja en la tercera entrada del juego ante los Piratas de Pittsburgh, el viernes 29 de septiembre de 2017 en Washington. (AP Foto/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced Stephen Strasburg as his Game 1 starter for their National League Division Series matchup with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.    

    Baker did not make a commitment for Games 2 and 3. Nationals ace Max Scherzer is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in a Sept. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer had an MRI that showed no structural damage. 

    "Showed exactly what we thought," Scherzer told reporters. "Nothing major. More of a tool to help know how we need to treat it. We have a pretty good idea of what we need to be able to do to get back out there. The good news thing about this is, I can walk and run around on this. It's not a major strain or anything, where it's debilitating. So I'm pretty upbeat and positive about going forward here."

    It's possible Baker would have started Strasburg in Game 1 regardless of Scherzer's status. Strasburg has been arguably the best pitcher in the National League since the All-Star break. He's 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 62.2 innings since the break. The righty has also failed to give up a run in six of his eight starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 19.

    Scherzer went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 0.90 WHIP during the regular season and is considered among the favorites for the NL Cy Young Award. The Strasburg-Scherzer 1-2 punch gives the Nationals perhaps the best staff in baseball heading into the postseason, provided they are healthy.

    Gio Gonzalez will start either Game 2 or 3, depending on Scherzer's status. 

