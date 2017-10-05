    Brian Snitker's Braves Contract Option Exercised, Will Be 3rd Season with Team

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker walks to the dugout during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Miami. The Braves won 8-5. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday they will exercise the 2018 contract option for manager Brian Snitker and bring him back for a third season.

    The announcement noted Snitker was named the interim manager in May 2016 and given the full-time role in October of that year but has been with the organization for 42 years.

    "Brian is a life-long Brave who has earned the respect and admiration of our players, staff and front office," president of baseball operations John Hart said. "He has devoted his last 42 years to this organization and has proven that he is dedicated to guiding the team through this transition period. We are excited to have him back in the dugout to lead our club next season."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Braves End 2017 Without September Flourish

      Talking Chop
      via Talking Chop
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Strasburg Will Get Game 1 Start for Nats

      Craig Calcaterra
      via HardballTalk
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Ranking MLB's Top 20 Catchers of 2017

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      World Series Odds After Wild Card Games

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report