Brian Snitker's Braves Contract Option Exercised, Will Be 3rd Season with Team

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday they will exercise the 2018 contract option for manager Brian Snitker and bring him back for a third season.

The announcement noted Snitker was named the interim manager in May 2016 and given the full-time role in October of that year but has been with the organization for 42 years.

"Brian is a life-long Brave who has earned the respect and admiration of our players, staff and front office," president of baseball operations John Hart said. "He has devoted his last 42 years to this organization and has proven that he is dedicated to guiding the team through this transition period. We are excited to have him back in the dugout to lead our club next season."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.