Report: Warriors Owner Considered Not Giving Stephen Curry a Max Contract

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob considered offering superstar guard Stephen Curry a contract extension below max level before being convinced otherwise by general manager Bob Myers.

On Thursday, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Myers "kept Lacob from bringing a reduced offer to the negotiating table" and "reassured" the two-time NBA MVP of the organization's commitment.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.