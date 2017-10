Getty

Fact: The Diamondbacks are the first team to hit 4 triples in a postseason game since the 1903 Red Sox.

(Note: Prior to 1908, the team now known​ as the Boston Red Sox was known as the Boston Americans.)

Source: @MLBStatoftheDay