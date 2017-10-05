Giants Manager Bruce Bochy to Undergo 3rd Heart Procedure in 3 Years

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy will reportedly undergo his third heart procedure in the last three years.

On Thursday, ESPN.com reported the news, noting this procedure is to fix an atrial fibrillation, which is more commonly known as an irregular heartbeat. The recovery time is expected to be approximately a week.

"I knew I had to get another one but wanted to wait until the season was over," Bochy said.

Bochy indicated he doesn't think this procedure is particularly serious when he said, "I don't want anyone to think this has an effect on my work or ability to work. This is something that is not uncommon."

The ESPN.com report said the 1996 National League Manager of the Year is "eager" to get back to work after his Giants went through their first losing season since 2013. San Francisco finished 64-98 and in last place in the NL West after a span that saw it win three World Series titles in seven years.

The Giants will have their hands full making up ground in their daunting division after the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks all made the playoffs in 2017, but they should at least have Bochy back and ready well before spring training following this procedure.