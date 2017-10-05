    Adrian Peterson's Breakout with Saints 'Just a Matter of Time,' Says RB Coach

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson gives a thumbs-up to photographers as he walks off the field after taking part in an NFL training session at the London Irish rugby team training ground in the Sunbury-on-Thames suburb of south west London, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The New Orleans Saints are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson has looked nothing like a future Hall of Famer during his first season with his new team, but running backs coach Joel Thomas believes that is going to change.

    "It's just a matter of time," he said Tuesday, per Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune. "I really feel like this block, it's going to break. We just have to keep on chipping and you keep grinding, keep getting after something and ultimately something positive is going to come out of this."

    Peterson has split time with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and has just 27 carries for 81 yards and zero touchdowns through the first four games of the 2017 NFL season.

                  

