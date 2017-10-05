Adrian Peterson's Breakout with Saints 'Just a Matter of Time,' Says RB Coach

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson has looked nothing like a future Hall of Famer during his first season with his new team, but running backs coach Joel Thomas believes that is going to change.

"It's just a matter of time," he said Tuesday, per Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune. "I really feel like this block, it's going to break. We just have to keep on chipping and you keep grinding, keep getting after something and ultimately something positive is going to come out of this."

Peterson has split time with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and has just 27 carries for 81 yards and zero touchdowns through the first four games of the 2017 NFL season.

