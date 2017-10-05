NFL Reviewing Terrelle Pryor's Alleged Racially Charged Incident with Chiefs Fan

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly reviewing an altercation between Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and a fan at Arrowhead Stadium from Monday's 29-20 Kansas City Chiefs victory.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting the league is "reviewing all aspects" of the exchange, "including what took place in [the] stands."

This comes after Pryor said in an Instagram Stories post Wednesday night the fan called him "a n----r" and that he had been called the N-word multiple times by fans throughout the game. Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan shared Pryor's comments (warning: NSFW language), which noted an NFL employee had to stand by him after the racial slurs started.

TMZ Sports passed along footage on its YouTube page (warning: NSFW language) that revealed Pryor raised his middle finger at a fan.

Pryor apologized to his teammates and the Washington organization in his post but acknowledged interactions like the one he had are why some NFL players have elected to protest racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.

On the field, Pryor finished with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown—his first as a member of Washington. However, a field goal by Harrison Butker and last-second defensive touchdown by Justin Houston sealed the win for the Chiefs.