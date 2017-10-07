Andorra vs. Portugal: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

David Ramos/Getty Images

Portugal are in a two-horse race to clinch top spot in Group B of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification and travel to Andorra on Saturday hoping to draw level on points with pool leaders Switzerland.

Tensions are reaching fever pitch for Portugal manager Fernando Santos, whose side sits three points below the Swiss with only two matches remaining.

Prior to those two teams clashing in what's shaping up to be a Group B decider in Lisbon next Tuesday, however, Portugal need to beat Andorra if they're to guarantee they'll have a chance at finishing first.

The odds are certainly in their favour after dismantling Andorra 6-0 in the reverse fixture precisely one year ago on Saturday, but Santos and Co. will know their World Cup future is far from secure as things stand.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's World Cup qualifier action, complete with match information and all the necessary live-stream details.

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Preview

Three points is all that separates second-placed Portugal from leaders Switzerland in European qualifying Group B, and the UEFA Euro 2016 winners still hold their own fate in their hands with two games remaining.

The temptation for some players will be to consider Tuesday's home clash against the Swiss as their next great obstacle, but Portuguese football reporter Jan Hagen supplied quotes from Santos, who knows the contrary to be true:



As he has done in the past pulling his national team into competition, Cristiano Ronaldo shoulders a heavy burden as the man expected to deliver in Andorra, against whom he scored four times in their previous meeting.

The signs are promising for Real Madrid's menace to run rampant again at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella, as UEFA European Qualifiers noted his incredible contribution to Portugal's attacking load over the past year or so:

On paper, Andorra shouldn't trouble their guests in the slightest. Of the 18 men named in manager Koldo Alvarez's current squad, only four play outside their native land, and even then, Spain's third division is the highest pedigree any player in the selection can boast.

Only Belgium (35), Germany (35) and Spain (32) have eclipsed Portugal's goal tally of 28 during qualification, but the 2-0 loss suffered in the Swiss capital, Basel, last September sees Santos' side uncertain about their future.

In any case, Portugal are already guaranteed to at least finish second in Group B and should thus qualify for the play-off round, considering they're currently top of the order among teams vying for that route to the World Cup.

But the reigning champions of Europe will feel they're more deserving of an automatic place at Russia next year, and if Switzerland beat Hungary at home on Saturday, back-to-back wins is their only method of doing so.