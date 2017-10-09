NFL Team Grades for Week 5

0 of 32

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The NFL is football's highest pinnacle. The absolute apex of the sport.

Allegedly, anyway.

If there was a theme to Week 5 (at least early), it was one word.

Ugly.

Sloppy works too.

Whether it was in Miami or New York, Pittsburgh or Tampa, to say that Week 5's games were not crisply played is an understatement—including a Faustian nightmare of a contest in Cleveland that may have set the sport back 20 years.

There were exceptions, to be sure, whether it was an impressive performance at home by the Philadelphia Eagles or an even more impressive showing by the Carolina Panthers on the road. And teams like the New England Patriots will take an ugly win over a well-played defeat any day.

But for the most part the style points were few and far between in Week 5.

With another week of NFL action in the books it's time to hand out grades, both for this week and the season to date.

We'll see how much that lack of sizzle across the league affects them.