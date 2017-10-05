Stevan Ridley Reportedly to Sign with Vikings After Dalvin Cook's Injury

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Minnesota Vikings will sign veteran running back Stevan Ridley after he worked out for the team Wednesday.

Ridley will help fill the hole created in the backfield by the absence of rookie Dalvin Cook, who is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 4.

Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon are expected to be Minnesota's top running back options for the rest of the campaign, but Ridley provides depth and experience.

The 28-year-old veteran is set to enter his seventh season after previous stints with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Ridley spent training camp and the preseason with the Denver Broncos, but he was released just prior to the start of the regular season.

In his career, Ridley has rushed for 2,914 yards and 22 touchdowns with much of that production coming in 2012 with the Pats.

The 2012 season was a banner year for Ridley, as he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Fumbling issues caused him to fall out of favor, however, and an injury ended his tenure with the Pats in 2014.

While Ridley has just 39 carries combined over the past two seasons, he gives Minnesota another option at running back should an injury befell Murray or McKinnon.