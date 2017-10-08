WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Bold Predictions for Rusev, Kevin Owens and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With a tour of India on the way, you can bank on Jinder Mahal retaining the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell 2017, but what of Rusev and Kevin Owens? The two heels from the blue brand's path at Sunday's pay-per-view isn't as clear-cut.

Rusev is poised to take on Randy Orton in a rubber match. Owens will step inside The Devil's Playground with eyes on breaking the SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon in half.

Both men are in line to be among the bigger stars of Hell in a Cell. For The Bulgarian Brute, he will make his mark by producing between the ropes. For KO, it will be the aftermath of his grudge match that has people buzzing.

Read on for Hell in a Cell predictions that go beyond who wins and loses.