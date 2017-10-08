WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Bold Predictions for Rusev, Kevin Owens and More

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Bold Predictions for Rusev, Kevin Owens and MoreOctober 8, 2017
With a tour of India on the way, you can bank on Jinder Mahal retaining the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell 2017, but what of Rusev and Kevin Owens? The two heels from the blue brand's path at Sunday's pay-per-view isn't as clear-cut.
Rusev is poised to take on Randy Orton in a rubber match. Owens will step inside The Devil's Playground with eyes on breaking the SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon in half.
Both men are in line to be among the bigger stars of Hell in a Cell. For The Bulgarian Brute, he will make his mark by producing between the ropes. For KO, it will be the aftermath of his grudge match that has people buzzing.
Read on for Hell in a Cell predictions that go beyond who wins and loses.
Rusev Will Have One of the Best Matches of His Career
Rusev's clash with Orton will be a show-stealer.
To this point, the rivals haven't had a chance to do much against each other. Orton beat him in seconds at SummerSlam. The Bulgarian Brute got him back with a quick win of his own on SmackDown.
The third part of this trilogy promises to be longer.
And with more confrontations since their first go-round, the animosity between them is sure to be higher. This is a full-fledged rivalry now, not that thrown-together matchup that unfolded at SummerSlam.
With more space on the stage and a smooth, veteran performer as his foil, Rusev is bound to create something excellent. He's had minimal opportunities of late and is bound to make the most of this one.
Expect a physical, fiery battle that features Rusev's best showing since the stellar Fatal 4-Way match on Raw last July.
Charlotte Flair Will Win SmackDown Women's Title, Hold It Until WrestleMania
It's now been nearly eight months since Charlotte Flair held the Raw Women's Championship. Her championship slump won't last much longer.
She's a safe bet to dethrone Natalya at Hell in a Cell. And The Queen will nab the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.
WWE is going to want to start putting its puzzle pieces for WrestleMania in place. Flair is the bigger star with the higher ceiling. Chances are, WWE will want her wearing the gold when the biggest event of the year approaches in April.
After being in the clear top spot on Raw for months, Flair hasn't yet found herself in the same position on the blue brand. That's bound to change soon. Flair's road to The Show of Show begins Sunday with a title win over a new nemesis before going on another unstoppable stretch.
The Colons Will Crash Fashion Files
Primo Colon is healthy again. He's recovered from his knee injury and has wrestled at recent house shows and in dark matches, as seen on CageMatch.net.
That's good news for Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who haven't had a clear rival in a long while.
Breezango is scheduled to give us another Fashion Files skit. This is an apt time to welcome back The Colons, providing a catalyst for the two duos' next feud.
And this way Fashion Files' spot on the Hell in a Cell card won't just be about comic relief. It will be a full-fledged part of the booking picture.
Kevin Owens Will Get Himself Fired from SmackDown
Owens is going to hurt McMahon. That's almost a given considering the personal nature of this feud and the fact that these two men will meet inside the dangerous Hell in a Cell.
But the heartless heart is going to go too far. He will leave McMahon in need of a stretcher and do something vile enough beyond that to force SmackDown to trade or release him.
Owens has made a recent habit of being controversial, be it headbutting the WWE CEO or telling Shane-O-Mac his family would have been better off if he died in a helicopter crash.
How can the blue brand's authority figures go on as normal if KO follows all that up with something worse? If he pushes over McMahon's stretcher or puts his hands on Shane's sister Stephanie, SmackDown will have no choice. Owens will have to change brands once more, burning every single bridge behind him.