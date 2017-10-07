Chicago Marathon 2017: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Sunday, October 8 will see the running of the 40th Chicago Marathon as competitors take to the streets of the Windy City once again.

As usual, over 40,000 runners will start and finish in the city's Grant Park, traversing 29 neighbourhoods and supported by almost two million spectators.

After heading north up LaSalle Street, they will eventually double back on themselves on Addison Street and head south, crossing the Chicago River three more times as they run first out to Damen Avenue in a western interlude before reaching 35th Street, where Michigan Avenue will take them directly back up to the park.

For a complete look at the route and related road closures that will occur, the event has provided a detailed guide.

The Chicago Athlete also shared the course map:

No parking zones are set to be enforced from 1 a.m. CDT (2 a.m. ET) on Sunday, while the roads will be closed from 7 a.m.

Here are the start times for the race itself (all times local):

7:20 a.m. — Wheelchair Start

7:21 a.m. — Handcycle Start

7:23 a.m. — Athletes with Disabilities Start

7:30 a.m. — Wave 1 Start

8:00 a.m. — Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m. — Wave 3 Start

The marathon will be attended by four former champions, all of whom set world records in Chicago—Steve Jones, Khalid Khannouchi, Catherine Ndereba and Paula Radcliffe, per the event's official Twitter account:

In the elite race, reigning men's champion Abel Kirui will be competing for the top spot on the podium once again:

So too will 2013 champion and world- and course-record holder Dennis Kimetto.

In the women's elite race, Tirunesh Dibaba—who won the London Marathon earlier this year with a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 56 seconds—will take on two-time defending Chicago champion Florence Kiplagat, so there's plenty of excitement to be had in their respective battles.

Meanwhile, for regular competitors, the course will remain open for six hours and 30 minutes.