    Brazilian Olympic President Carlos Nuzman Investigated, Arrested for Vote-Buying

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 05: A man jogs past Maracana stadium, the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on September 5, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Federal Police today detained Carlos Arthur Nuzman, head of the Brazil Olympic Committee, during alleged corruption investigations over Rio's bid to host the Olympics. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
    Mario Tama/Getty Images

    Carlos Nuzman, the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, has been arrested for buying votes to secure the 2016 Olympic Games for Rio de Janeiro.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Nuzman's arrest follows an investigation in which he was questioned by both Brazilian and French authorities in September.

    They believe he was involved in the direction of $2 million to former International Olympic Committee member Lamine Diack in 2009 to buy votes for Rio to host the Games.

    Leonardo Gryner was also taken into custody on Thursday along with Nuzman, 75.

    Per Agencia Brasil (h/t CNN's Julia Jones and Tom McGowan), the pair are charged with corruption, money laundering and organised crime.

    Inside the Games' Nick Butler shared the IOC's statement on the matter:

    Nuzman played volleyball for Brazil when the sport made its debut in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo before becoming the president of the sport in the country between 1975 and 1995, when he then became president of the country's Olympic committee.

