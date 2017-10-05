TMZ Obtains Photo of OJ Simpson Signing Memorabilia in Private Session

Pool/Getty Images

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the recently paroled O.J. Simpson was seen signing memorabilia in a secret autograph session Tuesday night.

TMZ Sports tweeted a photo of Simpson's signing as well:

The signing reportedly took place in a private room at a Las Vegas hotel, and Simpson was planning to do the same Wednesday night.

Simpson was granted parole in July after serving nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, and he was released Sunday.

While Simpson was found not guilty of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, he lost a civil suit that ordered he pay their families $33,500,000.

Simpson now owes $100 million due to 22 years of interest, and while TMZ Sports reported that he has no intention of paying, taking under-the-table payments for autographs could be a violation of his parole.

The nine-year prison term Simpson recently completed was the direct result of sports memorabilia, as he and his armed associates attempted to seize items Simpson said belonged to him in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007.

The 70-year-old Simpson is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was a standout both collegiately at USC and in the NFL as a member of the Buffalo Bills.