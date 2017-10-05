    TMZ Obtains Photo of OJ Simpson Signing Memorabilia in Private Session

    LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)
    Pool/Getty Images

    TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the recently paroled O.J. Simpson was seen signing memorabilia in a secret autograph session Tuesday night.

    TMZ Sports tweeted a photo of Simpson's signing as well:

    The signing reportedly took place in a private room at a Las Vegas hotel, and Simpson was planning to do the same Wednesday night.

    Simpson was granted parole in July after serving nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, and he was released Sunday.

