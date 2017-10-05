Fantasy Alert: Rob Gronkowski Reportedly to Be Limited vs. Bucs in Week 5

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to be "limited some" in Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rapoport added that Gronk's name showed up on the injury report late due to a thigh ailment.

Gronkowski has been New England's most consistent pass-catcher this season with a team-high 20 receptions for 318 yards and two scores.

The 28-year-old entered the season as the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football, and he has lived up to his billing. Tight end is a position with few elite options, which makes owning Gronkowski a huge advantage.

Rapoport's report that Gronk will be limited is disconcerting, but it is still worth the risk to keep him in your lineup because of his scoring potential.

Even if Gronkowski is limited between the 20-yard lines, he figures to be a red-zone threat against the Bucs.

Provided Gronk truly sees little action Thursday, it will be to the benefit of wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, as well as running back James White.

Also, No. 2 tight end Dwayne Allen could become a bigger part of the offense in that scenario.

Although sitting Gronkowski isn't advisable unless New England makes the late call to hold him out of the game, Austin Seferian-Jenkins of the New York Jets, Ben Watson of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants rookie Evan Engram are tight ends widely available in most leagues who could be solid, one-week replacements.