    China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Eases into Quarter-Finals Ahead of Karen Khachanov

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Rafael Nadal of Spain gestures as he competes against during the Singles 2nd Round on day six of 2017 China Open at the China National Tennis Centre on October 5, 2017 in Beijing, China.(Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)
    XIN LI/Getty Images

    Rafael Nadal reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 China Open on Thursday as he eased past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3.

    Meanwhile, women's third seed Elina Svitolina overcame Elena Vesnina 6-2, 7-5, but fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was upset by Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 7-5.

    Full tournament results and an updated schedule are available via the China Open website.

                                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

