China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal Eases into Quarter-Finals Ahead of Karen Khachanov

XIN LI/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 China Open on Thursday as he eased past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, women's third seed Elina Svitolina overcame Elena Vesnina 6-2, 7-5, but fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was upset by Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 7-5.

Full tournament results and an updated schedule are available via the China Open website.

