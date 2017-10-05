Shanghai SIPG's Oscar Discusses Possible Chelsea Return, Premier League Transfer

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar has revealed he would consider a move back to the Premier League in the future and would be happy to link up with former club Chelsea again.

The Brazil international left Stamford Bridge midway through the 2016-17 season to join the Chinese Super League side in a £52 million deal, per Larry Elliott of the Guardian. Having spent 10 months with the Shanghai outfit, Oscar spoke about his plans for the future with Premier League Brasil (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness).

"Yes, I would go back!" he said when quizzed on a possible return to English football. "I'm still young, I'm still 26 years old. Who knows in two, three years I would return to the Premier League. … I would be very happy. And preferably for Chelsea, who opened the doors for me, to return."

The playmaker enjoyed four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge having joined from Internacional in 2012.

Since his switch to China things have been mixed for Oscar. Having netted on his debut for the team he only grabbed his second Shanghai goal recently, as we can see here courtesy of Goal:

There have been some unsavoury moments from the midfielder, too. As reported by the MailOnline, he was hit with an eight-game ban for his role in a 50-man brawl during a CSL contest; Sky Sports PL posted a snap of that incident:

There were times during his Blues career when Oscar looked poised to become a key man for Chelsea, and he did turn in some excellent individual displays. His ability to mesh quality on the ball with tenacity off it made him a useful man to have around.

But current manager Antonio Conte struggled to find a place for the Brazilian in his setup.

"The first eight games I played very well, then I had a League Cup game that I left, the team lost and it changed," said Oscar of last season. "Then [Conte] changed the team's way of playing in a 3-4-3 and I didn't play anymore, I didn't have a position to play, because I'm a more offensive midfielder and then it changed a lot."

Having helped the Blues to the Premier League title in 2014-15, Oscar will be remembered fondly by the club's supporters, and his record was impressive for the London club in the top flight, as noted by Squawka Football:

It'd be no surprise to see Oscar return to European football in the future as he still has a lot to offer. While he was never considered a key man by Chelsea, the Brazilian would be a major asset if utilised in the correct setup.

Even so, a return to the Blues would surely be unlikely, especially with Conte in charge and still utilising a system that doesn't accommodate a natural No. 10 like Oscar.