Harry Kane 'Would Never Say No or Yes' to Tottenham Hotspur Exit, Playing Abroad

    Harry Kane has said he would not rule out leaving Tottenham Hotspur to play abroad at some point in his career, though he is happy at the club. 

    According to Sky Sports News, he said: "I would never say no or yes. You'd not rule out anything. It's not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out. I'm very happy here [at Tottenham], but we'll see what happens."

    The 24-year-old has set the Premier League alight since his breakout year in the 2014-15 season and has now scored 110 goals for Spurs in 174 appearances, a record which has seen him linked with the likes of Real Madrid.

    The striker has already netted 11 times for Spurs this season, which is made all the more remarkable by the fact he failed to score in August.

    Coupled with his brace for England against Malta, Kane has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in holding an impressive record, per Match of the Day:

    Kane isn't just enjoying a month-long purple patch, though, as his sensational form throughout 2017 compares favourably with the world's best goalscorers, as demonstrated by Sky Sports:

    The forward has long since cast off doubts he is a "one-season wonder," and he could undoubtedly play for the likes of Real, following in the footsteps of former Spurs hero Gareth Bale.

    His exceptional work rate up front, predatory instincts and intelligence—not to mention his clinical finishingputs him in the elite bracket of strikers in world football, and he will once again captain England against Slovenia on Thursday.

    The Times' Henry Winter believes he's worthy of the armband full-time, per BBC 5 live Sport:

    Kane has all the tools to become a Tottenham and Premier League legend—even Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals does not appear off-limits—but a player of his calibre may well get the opportunity to play for one of Europe's elite at some point down the line.

    He'll have a real dilemma if he does, so it's unsurprising he's keeping his options open.

