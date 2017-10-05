Terrelle Pryor Says Being Called 'N----r' Led to Altercation with Fan

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said in an Instagram Stories post Wednesday that a fan called him "a N----r," which provoked a verbal altercation after his team's 29-20 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

In the post, which was captured by 106.7 The Fan's Craig Hoffman (warning: NSFW language), Pryor wrote that "an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game from the 2nd quarter on" after he was called "a N----r several times."

Pryor added that as he walked toward the tunnel following the game he heard more of the same and responded by yelling "f--k you."

TMZ Sports (warning: NSFW language) first posted video of Pryor's verbal altercation, which ended with him flipping a fan the middle finger.

Citing recent protests of social injustice by players across the NFL, Pryor said fan interactions like those are "the exact reason why guys are kneeling during [the] anthem."

Pryor concluded the post by apologizing to his teammates and the organization but noted that if players continue to be called racist slurs, "we going to start acting up. #straightlikethat."

The NFL has yet to announce if Pryor will be disciplined for the altercation.