Hell in a Cell: 20 Years of WWE's Most Iconic (and Watered Down) Gimmick Match

Credit: WWE.com

On October 5, 1997, the wrestling world journeyed through The Devil's Playground for the first time.

At WWE In Your House: Badd Blood, fans witnessed the first Hell in a Cell match. A structure unlike any fans of Vince McMahon's wrestling empire had ever seen before, it promised brutal pain and unfathomable violence for The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, who would become the first two Superstars to venture inside the unforgiving steel of the intimidating structure.

In the years that would follow, the match would house some of the most intense rivalries and unforgettable moments in WWE history.

The end of the 2000s and the dependence on gimmick pay-per-views to make up for lackluster creative direction, though, created a scenario in which the once-iconic match was overexposed and lost its aura.

No longer the ultimate culmination of wrestling's most intensely personal rivalries, it was a match that existed for the sake of existing.

Now, 20 years after its inception, Hell in a Cell is at a crossroads.

With a rich history that includes the epic encounter between Undertaker and Mankind in 1998, the match is undeniably a fan-favorite.

But should it be tabled, tucked away for use only when a rivalry is strong enough to warrant a showdown between the steel?