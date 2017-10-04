    WarGames Match Returns for 1st Time in Nearly 20 Years at NXT TakeOver

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2017

    WWE.com

    WWE is continuing its trend of dipping into the WCW well.

    During Wednesday's taping, NXT general manager William Regal announced the "WarGames" match would return at NXT Takeover in Houston, with Undisputed vs. Sanity vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong going head-to-head.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

