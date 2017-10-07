Lonzo Ball Questionable for Preseason Game vs. Kings with Ankle Injury

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

Per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell, Ball has a mild left ankle sprain. He originally injured the ankle during Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets and didn't play on Wednesday when the two teams met again.

Any extended injury to the point guard would be the worst-case scenario for the Lakers. Not only is Ball a key part of the team's attack, but it could slow the development of their most promising young player.

The No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft entered the year with high expectations after his All-American season as a freshman at UCLA. Although he was taken after Markelle Fultz, 62 percent of NBA general managers predicted Ball to be the league's Rookie of the Year, via John Schuhmann of NBA.com.

The Lakers have several players capable of picking up some of the offensive slack for as long as Ball is unavailable, from young prospects like Brandon Ingram to veterans Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

However, there is a significant drop-off at point guard with the rookie injured. Jordan Clarkson will likely be forced to take on more of a facilitating role, while Tyler Ennis also gets plenty of minutes as the only other true point guard on the roster.