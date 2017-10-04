Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There is a great chance either the Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) or the New York Giants (0-4) will earn their first victory when the latter plays host at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as small home favorites. While a tie is a remote possibility, the odds certainly favor one winning and the other staying winless.

NFL point spread: The Giants opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.8-19.9 Giants (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

The Chargers have won the past three meetings with the Giants both straight up and against the spread, so they have that going for them in this spot. They also have not had much of a home-field advantage at the StubHub Center, giving them maybe an even better chance to win on the road where they will be playing in front of a lot more people.

Los Angeles played arguably its best game of the season to date on the road versus the Denver Broncos in the season opener, and getting away from home after three losses there might be the best thing.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

If New York does not win this game, you can expect Ben McAdoo's name to vault to the top as the favorite to be the first head coach fired in 2017. Do not count on that happening, though, as the Giants are definitely the more talented team and will prove it here.

The Giants will be taking on a Los Angeles team that has lost eight of its last 10 early-afternoon games SU and gone 0-4-1 ATS in its previous five as an underdog of four points or less. While New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is battling through injuries, he should get a chance to shine against the Chargers.

Smart pick

The Giants have lost their last two games by a combined five points, and they could have won either one of them. The Chargers have also been involved in some close losses, but they still have more holes to fill, and this will be a difficult place for them to pick up a win. Take New York to keep Los Angeles winless and cover the spread at sports betting sites.

NFL betting trends

The Chargers are 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three games against the Giants.

The total has gone over in four of the Chargers' last five games against the Giants.

The total has gone under in seven of the Giants' last 10 games after a loss.

