Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-1) will attempt to extend their winning streak to three games and stay atop the NFC East when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday as solid home favorites. The Eagles are coming off a 26-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday as two-point road underdogs, and they will be playing just their second home game of the season.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as six-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.6-12.2 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to the Dallas Cowboys by edging the San Francisco 49ers 18-15 in overtime last week after the teams were knotted at 12-12 after regulation. Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer connected with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on a 19-yard touchdown pass to beat the 49ers in OT, and that duo will need to continue playing well in order to upset Philadelphia.

Palmer is second in the NFL in passing yardage with 1,282, sitting behind only Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. The Cards have won five of the past six meetings with the Eagles straight up, going 5-0-1 against the spread in those games.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly has won seven of its last nine home games and owns marks of 5-0 SU and ATS in the team's previous five played at Lincoln Financial Field during the month of October. The Eagles had a close call in their last home game against the New York Giants two weeks ago, winning 27-24 on a 61-yard field goal by rookie kicker Jake Elliott.

With two wins by a combined five points in their last two games, they should be happy to be playing Arizona in the early afternoon on the East Coast, as their opponent has gone 1-6 SU and 0-7 ATS in the last seven games under that scenario.

Smart pick

The Cardinals have not looked good offensively this season, as both Palmer and Fitzgerald appear to be at the end of their respective careers. Their biggest problem is the lack of a running game with David Johnson likely out until December following wrist surgery.

That makes Arizona predictable, so look for Philadelphia to capitalize defensively and win by more than a touchdown to cover the spread at home.

NFL betting trends

The Cardinals are 5-1 SU and 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games against the Eagles.

The total has gone under in four of the Cardinals' last five games against the Eagles.

The total has gone over in seven of the Eagles' last nine games.

