Diamondbacks Beat Rockies in Dramatic NL Wild Card Game Behind 4 Triples

Matt York/Associated Press

It started with a bang, and there were plenty of whimpers along the way. But the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Colorado Rockies by cranking out four triples and a pair of home runs in an 11-8 National League Wild Card Game win Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Although the Diamondbacks appeared destined to run away with things after mounting a 6-0 lead through three innings, the Rockies remained resilient and scored five unanswered runs, including four in the fourth, to bring an improbable comeback into view.

And that was tame compared to what unfolded down the stretch.

After the Rockies narrowed the deficit to 6-5, Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley responded with a stunning gap-splitting triple that plated two runs and gave Arizona some crucial cushion in the bottom of the seventh. According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, the triple was the first in MLB postseason history by a relief pitcher.

However, Bradley's turn as hero proved short-lived.

The 25-year-old promptly surrendered back-to-back solo home runs in the eighth inning to Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, and those blasts briefly revived Colorado's dreams of a stunner as it trimmed Arizona's edge to a single run for a second time.

But thanks to a three-run response in the bottom of the eighth that was facilitated by a two-RBI triple from center fielder A.J. Pollock and a bunt single courtesy of catcher Jeff Mathis, the Diamondbacks put things on ice and put the nervy affair out of reach.

Sportsnet Stats on Twitter noted Pollock's three-bagger put the Diamondbacks in elite postseason company:

As the back-and-forth finish proved, chaos reigned supreme in the desert—and it came in several forms.

The Rockies could attest to that in the first inning, when starter Jon Gray was shelled to the tune of five hits, including a three-run home run off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt that snapped the first baseman's 0-for-17 slump.

Gray's struggles with command continued into the second inning, and he was ultimately pulled 1.1 innings into his first postseason appearance.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke flashed more poise early, but the wheels fell off in the fourth inning when the Rockies posted a four-spot to draw within two, 6-4.

Manager Torey Lovullo proceeded to pull Greinke following 3.2 innings. Needless to say, the length of Greinke's outing came as something of a shock considering all 32 of his regular-season starts spanned at least four innings.

Passan noted starting pitching issues permeated both wild-card contests after Luis Severino and Ervin Santana floundered in Tuesday night's showdown at Yankee Stadium:

Looking ahead, the move to sit Greinke could have significant implications.

Because Greinke wasn't able to last five or six innings, Lovullo pivoted to presumed Game 1 National League Division Series starter Robbie Ray to settle things down.

Ray did his job, striking out three while allowing one earned run in 2.1 innings, but he tossed 34 pitches and could be a tough sell for the starting gig Friday evening against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, that's a problem Arizona will be happy to deal with.

Now headed to Hollywood for a couple of games, the Diamondbacks will set their sights on the division-champion Dodgers as they eye their first trip to the NLCS since 2007.